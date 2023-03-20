The efforts of specific organisations were also recognised inclusive of TS Ramehead Sea Cadets with their collections on the Torpoint Ferry, the 2nd Torpoint Scout Group with their support on Remembrance Sunday and the three local schools, Torpoint Nursery and Infant School, Carbeile Junior School and Torpoint Community School all contributing in their own special way. The local shops and pub licensees all assisted by displaying poppies and collection boxes in prominent positions in their individual premises. Of special note was Hearts Café whose staff crocheted poppies with all proceeds being donated to the Appeal.