The Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Royal British Legion (RBL) took the opportunity to thank both individuals and groups and organisations for their assistance in raising funds for the Poppy Appeal in a short presentation evening on Wednesday, March 8.
Ensuring all were recognised John Tivnan, the branch’s Poppy Appeal Organiser, detailed the Poppy Appeal procedure firstly recognising St James Church for the use of the venue to launch the RBL Poppy Appeal Year with the annual launch concert, recognising the choirs, namely the Torpoint Lady Singers, Reflections and the Rame Peninsula Male Voice Choir, the event being ably supported by the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club International.
The efforts of specific organisations were also recognised inclusive of TS Ramehead Sea Cadets with their collections on the Torpoint Ferry, the 2nd Torpoint Scout Group with their support on Remembrance Sunday and the three local schools, Torpoint Nursery and Infant School, Carbeile Junior School and Torpoint Community School all contributing in their own special way. The local shops and pub licensees all assisted by displaying poppies and collection boxes in prominent positions in their individual premises. Of special note was Hearts Café whose staff crocheted poppies with all proceeds being donated to the Appeal.
Presenting the certificates, the branch chairman Colin Prideaux and branch president Terry Moore individually thanked all for attending.
Mention was also made of the forthcoming ‘Re-Dedication of The Standard Ceremony’ which will take place on Sunday, April 16, more details of which will be forwarded to local organisations nearer the time.