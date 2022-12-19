Though this column is rarely introspective, as years-end fast approaches we want to extend our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the wonderful response we’ve received from the Community in our first 6 months of broadcasting. Between the uncertainty of the previous year delaying the opening of the studios, whilst being entirely self-funded and an essentially unknown entity, it was with some trepidation that we launched what has grown into Liskeard’s premiere WebTV station. We have seen incredible growth of support across both Phluid Vision and Phluid FM, with feedback and followership that has truly humbled us.
Over 28 weeks we have had the great privilege of meeting and working with amazingly talented, dedicated members of our Community; from recording and producing the incredible young prodigies under Cameron Mills tutelage at The Rock Projects debut music video, to interviewing top-flight veterans of heavy-metal King Creature, reviewing the sublime performances from Callywith College’s drama students, to recording an exclusive performance and interview with LMW Awards 2022 Best Male Artist Andy Quick. But its always been about more than just music here at Phluid Records and we have been overwhelmed by the support of our local businesses, services and traders.
Whether its Glynn Valley stocking our merch store, Station MOT keeping our vehicles on the road, Oughs and Beddoes keeping us well fed, The Sweet Spotís tasty treats, Goodh Brewery and Castle Brewery’s Tipples of the Week, The Little Shop keeping us entertained, Cornish Times hosting this column and so many more that we can’t possibly fit them in here and we thank each and every one of you for your support and look forward to further providing our Community wings in 2023!
Catch Basedriver Live at JJ'S Bar Liskeard and on Phluid Vision, New Years Eve, 8pm for Party Till The Bells End!