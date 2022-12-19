Though this column is rarely introspective, as years-end fast approaches we want to extend our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the wonderful response we’ve received from the Community in our first 6 months of broadcasting. Between the uncertainty of the previous year delaying the opening of the studios, whilst being entirely self-funded and an essentially unknown entity, it was with some trepidation that we launched what has grown into Liskeard’s premiere WebTV station. We have seen incredible growth of support across both Phluid Vision and Phluid FM, with feedback and followership that has truly humbled us.