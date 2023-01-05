Happy New Year to all our listeners and viewers. We are now entering our ten year anniversary of broadcasting.
The very first meeting to discuss the possibility of starting a community radio station for Liskeard and the surrounding areas of South East Cornwall was held at the then Deputy Mayor Phil Seeva’s house on a balmy evening in the summer of 2013. Present were Phil and his wife Jo, John and Hella Tovar, ex-Heart Radio DJ Dean Moore, Ray Meadows and Steven Tolfrey.
John Tovar passionately believed that Liskeard Radio would attract people who did not usually engage with community activities, and would inform people how much happens in their town.
The day after the meeting John wrote a cheque for the necessary equipment to start broadcasting and Liskeard Radio was born. Local jazz saxophonist Jenny Jones heard that Stroud FM were folding and two people made the journey to purchase the necessary broadcasting equipment: a transmitter, an aerial and most importantly a mixing desk that had the necessary power to patch in telephone calls.
Originally broadcasting on a 28 Day RSL licence as Liskeard FM in 2013 (and briefly as Lyskerrys Radio in 2014) the station’s name eventually became Liskeard Radio in 2016 and in 2020 the station achieved its ultimate ambition of broadcasting full time.