A ten-year-old from Carbeile Junior School has become the first girl ever to be crowned the winner of the iconic Landrake Fun Run.
An avid runner, Florence Zinn has been taking part in the Primary Schools’ Cross Country League races since Year 4 and has claimed a number of top places over the years.
However more recently at the Landrake Fun Run held at Sir Robert Gefferys School, Florence ran a race to remember.
Now in its 42nd year, the Landrake Fun Run has seen a number of runners cross the finish line and since its establishment has only seen male runners claim the first prize – until now.
At the event held on March 15, Florence crossed the finish line ahead of more than 538 school children and grabbed the first place prize making her the first girl to have won in 42 years.
This was Florence’s third Landrake run and she decided that she wanted to really push hard as it would be her last one before starting secondary school.
Simon Zinn, Florence’s father, explained: “Florence is an avid footballer who represents Cornwall School boys and girls and has been part of Plymouth Argyle since five years old so maybe her stamina is due to her training!
“She has enjoyed much success in the races but for us as parents we are just so happy to see so many happy faces running these races and we will miss not being at the races next year!
“Florence makes us proud with every race she competes in but Friday was special and a day of inspiration.” Florence added: “This was my last race and I wanted to win this one! When I came up the last hill and heard everyone and saw the faces it gave me such a boost, I feel so proud of what I have achieved.”
Simon continued: “As parents the proudest part of Florence’s journey for us is how humble she has stayed, and how she stands and waits for each one of her school teammates to cross the finish line and congratulate them before going and warming up.”