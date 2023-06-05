“She loved it, she has also last weekend (May 27-28) taken part in the race for life and managed to walk 21.86 kilometres.” Naomi added. “Indigo-violet is a very determined young lady who wants to change the world and make it a better place for everyone. She is always looking for what she can do next for charity. She has donated hair to the little princess trust twice, saved her pocket money to buy a slow cooker for the Liskeard food bank.