Indigo-violet Tubbritt, aged 10, from Liskeard, will be setting off on June 15 to complete the three peaks challenge to raise money for Cornwall Air Ambulance.
The National Three Peaks challenge is a 23-mile-long journey which involves climbing up the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, with a total ascent of 3064 meters.
Indigo-violet will be completing the challenge alongside 20 other children from St Barnabas Multi Trust academy.
“Indigo-violet was the only child chosen from St Martins School in Liskeard. Dave Lucas (outdoor Dave) is leading the group” explained, Indio-violet’s mum, Naomi Peta Tubbritt.
Indigo-violet has been training extensively completing a variety of personal challenges. She set herself a goal in December of walking 10,000 steps a day but has been doubling her goal on most days.
Back in December 2022, she completed a 12 mile walk across Dartmoor in the snow to see if she would enjoy the challenges that the Three Peaks might throw at her.
“She loved it, she has also last weekend (May 27-28) taken part in the race for life and managed to walk 21.86 kilometres.” Naomi added. “Indigo-violet is a very determined young lady who wants to change the world and make it a better place for everyone. She is always looking for what she can do next for charity. She has donated hair to the little princess trust twice, saved her pocket money to buy a slow cooker for the Liskeard food bank.
“I’m so proud of her and all she does for the community. She is also a conversation ambassador for Cornwall council and very interested in politics she wants to be the prime minister when she is older.”
To donate or find out more visit: www.facebook.com/donate/805111954312967/10228270731366110