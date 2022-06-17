Temporary school at the Eden Project

CGI of the proposed Sky Primary Academy which is to be built as part of the West Carclaze Garden Village development near St Austell ( Local Democracy reporter )

A TEMPORARY primary school could be put in the grounds of the Eden Project to ensure local children can start at their new school this September.

A planning application has been submitted for a modular classroom to accommodate pupils who are due to start school at Kernow Learning Trust’s new 1FE Sky Primary Academy and Eden Project Nursery this September. The school is being built at nearby West Carclaze but construction work came to a halt when the contractor went into administration leaving the school without any premises.