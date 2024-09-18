A TEMPORARY banking hub has opened in a North Cornwall town.
The new hub in Shire House in Bodmin comes ahead of the closure of the Halifax and Lloyds bank branches on November 25, 2024. The closures had previously been delayed from June and September.
The opening of the temporary hub comes ahead of the opening of a dedicated banking hub on Fore Street.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “We are happy to announce the new temporary banking hub is now open in Shire house! The hub will be open Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm, please pop in for more information.”