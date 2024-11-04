TWO teenagers from Devon and Cornwall have been sentenced after pleading guilty to the supply of drugs to teenagers, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl who died from the effects.
The two teenagers who supplied the drugs were sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Monday, November 4.
James Greaves, 19, of Hatt, near Saltash (previously of Basset Road, Camborne) was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in a young offenders’ institution while Taylor Rowsell, 18, of Rosebery Road, Exmouth, was sentenced to two years.
At a crown court hearing in August, Greaves admitted supplying the class A drug, MDMA, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. Rowsell admitted the same charge appearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court in June.
Exmouth Community College student Lucy Hill, aged 16, died on December 3, 2022, after taking MDMA at an an under-18s disco in Exeter after travelling there with friends. An ambulance was called when the teenager became unwell but she later died at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
Lucy’s mother, Debbie Hill, said: “The loss of Lucy has been devastating. To lose your daughter, that’s just the most awful thing that could happen to anybody. I just wish I could have her back.
“Our lives have now completely changed forever. We’ve lost our beautiful little girl. It’s just devastating for all of us; for Chloe, her sister, for her dad Chris. What has happened has left the biggest hole in my heart that I know will never heal.
“Lucy was the most kind and caring person, and so sweet natured. I cling on to the memories of her. I will never be able to give her a hug again, never ask her how her day’s been, how school was that day.
“Everything’s just been taken away from us and I can never more be part of her life.”
The police investigation revealed to the court that Lucy had been among a group of young friends who had arranged and secured the illegal drugs through Rowsell, who in turn had obtained these through Greaves.
Greaves had repurposed and repackaged MDMA into capsules and the two arranged and agreed how to transport the drugs to the group.
The police found evidence that the two had met earlier on Friday, December 2, at Newton Abbot railway station, where it is believed the MDMA capsules were handed over by Greaves to Rowsell.
The court heard that on that day, Lucy travelled from Exmouth for an evening out with the group of friends, where one of the friends had arranged to meet Rowsell in Exeter to buy the MDMA capsules.
Each of the group took one or two capsules before attending an under-18s disco at the Move nightclub. Soon after the group took the capsules, Lucy became unwell, which led to an ambulance being called.
Officers were alerted by ambulance staff at around 12.30am on Saturday December 3, concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who had taken an unknown substance. Police were told later that she had died at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
An investigation was launched, and detectives found text messages between the two defendants on mobile phones relating to supplying MDMA.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Sally Johns, said: “The family of Lucy Hill have been devastated through Lucy’s loss. Our Devon and Cornwall Police detectives have supported them throughout, conducting a protracted and thorough investigation to understand what led to Lucy’s death.
“Lucy was not a routine drug user, she was simply a young girl embarking on life, looking forward to the future ahead of her. That evening an error of judgement in young minds, led to Lucy’s future being cut so tragically short. This could be the case for anyone’s child or young adult.
“We have seen that these substances can kill many times, and this is another tragic case. You don’t know what illegal drugs contain or what reaction you may have to them - but it could be fatal. I urge anyone considering taking drugs to think twice and reconsider.
“I also ask that parents have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs, even if you think this does not apply to them. Tell them about Lucy. Doing so may save the life of your son or daughter, someone’s sister, brother or friend.
“Anyone who gets involved in illegal drug dealing can expect the full attention of the police.
“Vital information to help understand the dangers and types of drugs is available on the Talk to Frank website.”
Lucy’s sister Chloe said: “No day gets any easier nor does the pain ever fade. I would do anything to have Lucy back by my side.
“Life is so hard without Lucy. I lost my best friend. My heart aches and the loss never leaves my mind. I miss doing everything with you.
“Every court date has been a hurdle in our journey of healing; a hurdle that takes us all back to the unforgivable night you both supplied the drug to Lucy. Our lives have changed in ways you’ll never feel because of the decisions you both chose to make; I now have to live a life without my little sister because of the path you both chose to take.
“Not only have your actions and decisions taken Lucy away from this world but you’ve also robbed me of my life. A life without Lucy by my side.”
Those affected by crime can visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on their rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system.
People can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.