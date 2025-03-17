FOUR teenagers had to be rescued on Sunday evening after being cut off by the tide on rocks at Millendreath.
Volunteers crews from Looe RNLI launched the charity’s D Class inshore lifeboat, Ollie Naismith II, and raced to the scene of the incident, which occurred just before 6pm.
Heading out from Looe river, the crew were tasked to assist the four teenagers who were cut off by the incoming spring tide to the east of Millendreath beach.
With the light fading, the D Class made its way over towards Millendreath where the crew quickly located the casualties stuck on rocks. Whilst a quick casualty care assessment confirmed there were no injuries, three of the group said they had entered the water and were feeling effects from the cold water.
Rather than take the casualties to the beach, it was decided to bring all four onto the inshore lifeboat and return to the lifeboat station to warm up. Looe and Polruan Coastguard Rescue teams were also in attendance at the lifeboat station, where the casualties were reunited with their families.
A member of volunteer crew remarked that this incident is a ‘timely reminder’ to always check tide times before setting out and to keep an eye on your surroundings.