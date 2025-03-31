VOLUNTEER crews from Looe RNLI sprang into action on Sunday after a teenager became stranded by the rising tide.
The young individual was cut off on rocks at Second Beach, East Looe, prompting an urgent response from the lifeboat team.
Crew pagers sounded at 5.31 pm requesting the immediate launch of the charity’s D Class inshore lifeboat, Ollie Naismith II. Heading out from Looe River the crew made their way to Second Beach to start searching the shoreline towards Millendreath.
Shortly afterwards they spotted the casualty sat 10 feet up the cliff by Chough Rock, Plaidy. Finding the casualty to be wet and cold, but uninjured, the RNLI helm decided to bring the casualty onto the inshore lifeboat and return to the lifeboat station to warm up whilst waiting for parents to arrive.
This was the second shout in 2025 for our volunteer crews, both have been to tidal cut offs.
Ian Foster, Looe RNLI’s Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, said: Sunday’s tide was one of the highest spring tides of the year. This incident occurred some two hours before high tide which shows that when walking along the coast, you should always look around and take note of your surroundings as tidal cut offs can happen at any state of the tide.
“Luckily, the casualty had a means of calling for help and did not attempt to climb further up the cliffs. With the clocks going forwards an hour over the weekend, Sunday night’s high tide was around 7.34 pm with sunset a few minutes afterwards.
“If the incident happened a bit later, it would have been more difficult for our crews to locate any casualties in fading light.”
Earlier this month, the Looe RNLI crew were tasked to assist four teenagers who were cut off by the incoming spring tide to the east of Millendreath beach.