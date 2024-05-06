A TEENAGER was arrested after being found in possession of a knife by Devon and Cornwall Police.
The 13-year-old was detained after being found in possession of a kitchen knife, with the arrest coming after reports from members of the public who approached officers on patrol stating they saw a young man with a knife.
Knife crime in Bodmin and further afield is the subject of a campaign by the MIKES Trust, set up by the family of Michael Riddiough-Allen after being fatally stabbed.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police’s Bodmin policing team said: “On Friday, May 3, whilst on patrol units from B Section Response were approached by members of public reporting a young male in possession of a knife.
“This result is thanks to information provided by the community to help tackle serious violence. Any reports or information please share so we can help reduce crime.In an emergency phone 999.
“Call 101 for non-emergency enquiries.If you want to provide information or speak to the Neighbourhood Team, please email [email protected]”