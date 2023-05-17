A teenage driver was killed just ten days after passing her L test.
A 44 year old Ford Transit driver was arrested on suspicion of causing her death by dangerous driving.
Alisha Osman, aged 17, from Okehampton, was fatally injured when the van and her Corsa collided on the A388 at Stoke Climsland, last month.
A 16 year old front seat passenger in Alisha's car was seriously injured in the crash suffering life changing wounds.
An inquest has been opened into Alisha's death and it was revealed she had passed her L test just 10 days earlier with 'only four driver faults'.
Her instructor had praised her L test success saying: "Hope you enjoy driving your swish car about. Take care and have fun."
The Transit driver, who was not badly hurt, has been bailed until next month by police.