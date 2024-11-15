Niki Davies, Co-CEO and Director of Tech Cornwall: “We are focused on building a vibrant community for tech startups in Cornwall, offering access to investors, business support, and tech networks. Our goal is to ignite innovation in the region and provide the resources needed for startups to thrive, both locally and internationally. Through our efforts, entrepreneurs like Mike Wright now have the opportunity to attend the global Slush’D event in Helsinki, expanding their network and opportunities for collaboration.”