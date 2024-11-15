CORNWALL’S flourishing tech ecosystem took centre stage in September at the highly anticipated Cornwall Slush'D event in Newquay, showcasing the region's most innovative startups and highlighting Tech Cornwall's strengthened commitment to supporting early-stage businesses.
Following the success of Slush'D, Tech Cornwall is launching new initiatives to accelerate startup growth. These include a quarterly demo night, in collaboration with Canopy Community, for regional entrepreneurs. These programs aim to further solidify Cornwall’s reputation as a dynamic tech hub and enhance the resources available to local startups.
The Slush'D event brought together tech entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to celebrate the region’s growing reputation as a tech hub. The centrepiece of the event was the Pitch Competition, where nine groundbreaking startups from Cornwall competed for prizes designed to accelerate their growth. Companies such as Cherish, Climate-i, KAIAKO AI, Hydro Power Pods and others presented exciting solutions across a range of industries, from AI-driven technologies to renewable energy innovations.
Mike Wright, Co-founder of output.industries, was crowned the winner for his Busroot manufacturing analytics platform, which provides real-time data to optimise efficiency and sustainability in manufacturing. As part of his prize, Mike headed to Slush 2024 in Helsinki this month to represent Cornwall’s thriving tech community on an international stage.
“It was an absolute honour to be part of the pitch competition, and I never expected to win. The support and introductions since winning have been amazing, and I'm excited about how Q4 is shaping up for us with new customer conversations and positive feedback rolling in.”
This year, Tech Cornwall has seen a 20 per cent uplift in its membership, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a collaborative community across Cornwall's key industries, from Marine to Tourism. Now, Tech Cornwall is intensifying its efforts to provide Cornwall’s startups with the support they need to thrive.
Niki Davies, Co-CEO and Director of Tech Cornwall: “We are focused on building a vibrant community for tech startups in Cornwall, offering access to investors, business support, and tech networks. Our goal is to ignite innovation in the region and provide the resources needed for startups to thrive, both locally and internationally. Through our efforts, entrepreneurs like Mike Wright now have the opportunity to attend the global Slush’D event in Helsinki, expanding their network and opportunities for collaboration.”
In addition to the Pitch Competition, the event featured a Venture Village, which showcased 16 startups and their technology, as well as an exhibition of 15 local businesses offering services to support entrepreneurs. The event also hosted an International Demo Night in collaboration with Canopy Community and sponsored by Cornwall Trade & Investment, providing Cornwall-based companies the opportunity to present their innovations to a live and online audience.
As Tech Cornwall looks ahead to 2025, its mission to provide a foundation of support for startups in the South West continues to grow, ensuring Cornwall remains a key player in the UK’s tech landscape.