A COMMUNITY running group is helping to keep its town tidy as its members keep themselves fit.
Power Runs Cornwall, based in Liskeard, is joining in with the town council’s “Adopt A Street” drive, and the group had its first combined litter pick and running session just ahead of the Coronation celebrations.
“Adopt A Street in Liskeard is a campaign to encourage residents to ‘adopt’ their street, a park or a public space and to pledge to keep it looking great,” said group leader Sandra Haynes. “Our running group in Liskeard adopted streets that are part of regular weekly running routes and pledged to litter pick at least three times a year to keep them clean and free of litter.
“The group did their first litter pick of the year last week, incorporating the litter pick with a jog, known as ‘plogging’.
“Plenty of rubbish was collected and the area looked great afterwards. Liskeard Town Council provided the litter pickers and gloves, and these can be collected from the Town Council offices.”
Power Runs Cornwall is a local, community running group. Everyone is welcome to join and the sessions are designed to be inclusive for everyone, whether you are a complete beginner, returning to running from injury, or just want to enjoy social, non-competitive runs. The sessions are all free and are held every Monday and Wednesday evening, meeting at 7pm outside of Addington Stores. For more information or to join email [email protected], or pop along to a session