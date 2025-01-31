THE Bodmin BlueTiTs enjoyed a well earned cup of tea after their latest community improvement session.

The group of volunteers comprising the Bodmin Tidy it Team (known locally as the Bluetits), who spend a day each week conducting litter picks across the town along with occasional gardening sessions.

A spokesperson said: “We arrived at St Lawrence's Clock Tower to start work on the brambles under the Magnolia tree to find Gary had been the day before and made a head start - thank you Gary, you're a star! Job finished in 80 minutes.

“Everyone worked hard. six dumpy bags filled and a pile all being taken away by Cormac. We are very grateful for their support, we couldn't do it without them.”

Before and after pictures of the work at the White Clock by the Bodmin BlueTiTs (Picture: Bodmin BlueTiTs)
