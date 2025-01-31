THE Bodmin BlueTiTs enjoyed a well earned cup of tea after their latest community improvement session.
The group of volunteers comprising the Bodmin Tidy it Team (known locally as the Bluetits), who spend a day each week conducting litter picks across the town along with occasional gardening sessions.
A spokesperson said: “We arrived at St Lawrence's Clock Tower to start work on the brambles under the Magnolia tree to find Gary had been the day before and made a head start - thank you Gary, you're a star! Job finished in 80 minutes.
“Everyone worked hard. six dumpy bags filled and a pile all being taken away by Cormac. We are very grateful for their support, we couldn't do it without them.”