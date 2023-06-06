Taxis are replacing trains on the Gunnislake to Plymouth line after a train broke down.
It has blocked the single-track line, meaning no replacement locomotive is able to pass until the broken down train is removed.
It has led to cancellations on the line, with taxis replacing trains until at least 16:15 pm today (June 6). A spokesperson for Great Western Railway (GWR) said: "Due to a broken down train between Plymouth and Gunnislake, the line is blocked. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 16:15 06/06.
"Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Plymouth and Gunnislake in both directions until further notice. Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.
"Taxis are being sent from Plymouth. This will take considerably longer than the train; journey times may be extended by 60 minutes plus."