Earlier this year the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee reluctantly took the decision to increase cash tolls to secure the long-term future of the two crossings.
The increase is about to be implemented and will see cash tolls for those travelling by car on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry increase from £2 to £2.60 per crossing from midnight on 1 January 2023.
There will be no increase in discounted Tamartag rates, which will remain at £1.30 per crossing giving TamarTag holders a 50% discount on cash toll rates from 1 January.
Between them the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry carry around 18 million vehicles a year (16 million on the bridge and 2 million on the ferries), with the two crossings recognised as uniquely important to the economy of the region. The Tamar Crossings are almost entirely funded by toll income, which is used to operate, maintain and improve the bridge and ferries.
“The reluctant decision to increase tolls had to be made to ensure the quality and sustainability of the service” said Joint Chairs Plymouth City Councillor Jonathan Drean and Cornwall Councillor Martin Worth.” The income needed to operate the crossings relies on traffic numbers, and even now, two years after the first lockdown, our traffic levels are only about 90% of pre-pandemic levels.
“We have kept the proposed increase as low as possible, and, even with the increase, the crossings are still amongst the cheapest self-financed major tolled crossings in the UK.”
“The additional revenue will help to address the current shortfall in income and provide funding to maintain service levels and carry out further essential works on both the bridge and the ferries.”
Members of the Joint Committee and both parent authorities are continuing to lobby the Government to provide financial support for the crossings.