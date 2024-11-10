PLANS for a zip rail ride in a Tamar Valley woodland have been refused as the “economic benefit would not outweigh the environmental harm”.
Zip World, who operate the world’s fastest zipline amongst their adventure activity sites in England and Wales, had put forward a £2-million proposal for the Tavistock Woodlands.
They said the series of four interconnected zip wire rides would give an “adrenalin-fuelled feeling of gliding down through the trees” and would boost tourism.
While Gulworthy Parish Council on the Devon side of the Tamar had concerns about the project, the council also saw the potential benefit of the scheme to the economy and had agreed to support the planning application.
But Calstock Parish Council had objected to the plans, and residents on both banks of the river had mounted strong opposition.
The plans submitted by Zip World included a circuit of zip wires using a suspended rail, either attached to trees or supported by steel masts, and accessed via a spiral staircase and steel walkways.
The principle of the application, the company had said, was that the installation would be ‘entirely reversible’ and leave no trace afterwards ‘save for marks on tree bark’.
The scheme, which also included the creation of a bigger car park for up to 145 vehicles, would have entailed the removal of 30 trees from the woodland, according to the company.
In her report to West Devon Borough Council, planning officer Clare Stewart said that the proposed ride experience, the intensity of use, the associated noise effects and loss of trees would be detrimental to the conservation and enhancement of the Protected Landscape and its special features, especially its tranquility.
The scheme as presented would result in the loss or deterioration of an irreplaceable habitat, and the application “failed to demonstrate that the proposed development conserves, protects and enhances the landscape and scenic beauty of the Tamar Valley National Landscape”, and was therefore contrary to both national and local planning policies.
Speaking in an individual objection outside of his parish council role, John Wells said that Zip World’s claims about access to the site by bus, or on foot or bicycle up the narrow, steep, and unpavemented roads, “stretched credibility”.
Albaston resident Iris Crawford had supported the local council in researching documents and monitoring developments with the planning application, keeping local people and interested parties updated.
“I think we are all delighted and relieved,” she said. “I think it would have done a lot of damage to the valley and the things people value. The kind of tourism we have here already supports the history and the wildlife of the Tamar Valley, which is relatively unspoilt. Once you’ve destroyed it, you don’t get it back.”