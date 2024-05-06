ORGANISATIONS in the Tamar Valley have been given a helping hand to continue their good work.
Grants of £250 each were awarded by Calstock Parish Council to Gunnislake Community Matters, Calstock in Bloom, and the Calstock Heritage Weekend.
While Calstock in Bloom had requested funding to support continued village improvements, Gunnislake Community Matters had asked for money to help put on the Big Lunch over the first weekend in June.
Meanwhile, the Calstock Heritage Weekend (June 28 to 30) is a celebration of the village’s history on land and on the river, with walks, exhibitions, and plenty of live music, shanty singing and dancing.