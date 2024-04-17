IN celebration of the beauty of blossom and spring the team at the National Trust in Cotehele will be hosting a trail of events accessible from the scenic Tamar Valley train line.
Joining them will be the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, Food Plymouth, Plymouth City Council, University of Plymouth and Tamar Grow Local who are helping them to coordinate the events which are set to take place across the region between April 26 to 29.
Visitors at Cotehele will be given the opportunity to delve in to the spectacle of the apple orchards brimming with blossom all whilst enjoy the sun (hopefully!), lawn games, a picnic, music, a book or maybe some calming yoga underneath the beautiful pink and white flowers.
Some of the events will include music from Rosie Fierek, poetry from Rob Forshaw and dance by Moondance Studios.