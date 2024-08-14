DO you “Pass Wide and Slow” for horseriders?
Members of the Tamar Trails Happy Hackers group will be taking part in a ride to raise awareness of a national campaign.
More than 175 equestrian groups around the country are joining forces in a high-profile event across the weekend of September 14 to 15.
The aim is to encourage motorists to slow down to 10mph and leave a two-metre gap when overtaking horseriders and other vulnerable road users.
As the UK’s roads get busier, the number of incidents and near misses involving people on horseback is increasing, says the British Horse Society (BHS). Last year, more than 3,300 incidents were reported to the BHS, with dozens of people and horses injured on the roads.
Between January and December of 2023, 66 horses and three riders lost their lives. The BHS says that 85 per cent of the incidents occurred because a vehicle passed by too closely or too quickly.
In the Tamar Valley, Fleur Florer has been working hard to protect local riders and provide a safe and enjoyable environment for members of all ages.
Fleur says that the Tamar Trails area offers a beautiful and safe place to ride where people can be sure to encounter no motor vehicles. She’s been a voice for the horsey community on the Tamar Community Trust for the past seven years, and after campaigning long and hard, succeeded in gaining parking for horse boxes at the Trails. It’s been a worthwhile cause: there are currently 40 permit holders, with many riders regularly enjoying the sheltered routes.
But away from the trails and on the lanes and minor roads of the Tamar Valley it’s a different story, says Fleur.
“I am arranging the Pass Wide and Slow ride to try and get the message out there for motorists to be more considerate when they encounter horses on the roads.
“It feels like you take your life and your horses in your hand every time you ride on the road. This is the common sentiment of most horse riders sadly - everyone has plenty of scary moments to tell.”
Fleur rides out regularly from home and has to cross a busy B road to get to the quieter country lanes and bridleways.
“I often have children in tow on their ponies. We all wear hi-viz, and I have a hat camera that Vision Zero sent me to help record incidents with motorists. However we have to flag drivers to slow down all the time, and we are often met with resentment.
“Another worrying factor on country lanes is you just can't hear electric cars coming, so it gives you very little time to get out of their way, especially if they are coming round a corner at speed.
“I do feel that more publicity needs to be given to show the changes in the highway code that now states motorists should pass horses at 10 miles an hour with a distance of at least two metres,” Fleur continues.
“I am also in talks with Devon Highways at the moment about having horse awareness signs put up near the junction by my house.”
Fleur is clearly a passionate advocate for safety on the roads: she launched the Tamar Trails Happy Hackers Facebook group so as to give local riders a community and voice, and the group now has more than 1,100 members.
Last year, she raised £1,000 for the BHS ride out fund by riding 100 miles in a month.
The BHS has worked hard to lobby and collaborate with the Department for Transport, Cycling UK, the Driving and Vehicle Standards Association and Living Streets to suggest much-needed Highway Code improvements.
The BHS’s ‘Dead Slow’ messaging is now incorporated within the Highway Code, including how to pass feral and semi feral horses on Dartmoor. The Highway Code also carries a recommendation for horse riders to complete the BHS Ride Safe award, giving riders the skills to operate confidently in all environments.
The national Pass Wide and Slow campaign says its main goals for 2024 are to: encourage all its members and other equestrians to report cases of dangerous driving to the police so action can be taken; encourage the wearing of headcams, so video evidence can be provided; and get more police forces onboard with accurately recording statistics for horse-related incidents on the roads.
On Sunday, September 15, the Tamar Trails Happy Hackers will be setting off on their own Pass Wide and Slow awareness ride.
Some 25 riders are expected to join the local event which sets off from the Tamar Trails horse car park at 11am, riding up to join the B3362. Participants will then travel along that road as far as the Cooper Penny pub, riding back down to rejoin the Tamar Trails at the Scrubtor carpark.