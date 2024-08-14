Fleur says that the Tamar Trails area offers a beautiful and safe place to ride where people can be sure to encounter no motor vehicles. She’s been a voice for the horsey community on the Tamar Community Trust for the past seven years, and after campaigning long and hard, succeeded in gaining parking for horse boxes at the Trails. It’s been a worthwhile cause: there are currently 40 permit holders, with many riders regularly enjoying the sheltered routes.