The toll for non-Tamar Tag holders is currently £2.60 and could be set to rise again as endorsed by a business plan voted in by the two local authorities earlier this year, and as the joint committee that run the crossings look to balance books. With no central funding from the Department for Transport or National Highways, increases are needed, they say, in order to secure the future of the crossings: to keep up with maintenance costs and debt repayments.