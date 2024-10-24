TAMAR Crossings, the body which runs the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry, has issued a warning to users.
It says card payments are unavailable on all ferry crossings due to a technical fault.
They are asking service users to use alternative payments instead.
A spokesperson for Tamar Crossings said: “Ferry 16:30 – Due to a fault we cannot take card payments on all ferries. If you cannot make an alternative payment a debit note will be issued.
“Call the number provided to pay, and we can make adjustments to admin fees if appropriate. Allow four hours for details to be processed.”
It later confirmed it had fixed the fault, with payment to be collected as usual.