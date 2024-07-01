YOUNG women from Plymouth schools and colleges visited Tamar Crossings for a Women in STEM ‘Engineering Her Future’ event recently at the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre.
“A career in engineering is much more than just getting your hands dirty – you can do lots of other stuff,“ these are the views of 14-year-old Alusha from Sir John Hunt Community Sports College after attending the ‘Engineering Her Future’ event.
“Before today I would never have even thought about a career in engineering but this has really opened my eyes to what you can do” she said.
Fellow Sir John Hunt pupil Bethany was also surprised and impressed by the range of different careers available in STEM subjects.
“I came to learn more about the women’s side of engineering. This has really opened up a lot more options and pathways for me”.
The ‘Engineering Her Future’ event, hosted by Tamar Crossings, saw around 300 young women from Sir John Hunt, UTC Plymouth, Eggbuckland, All Saints, Tor Bridge, Notre Dame, and Discovery College visit the Tamar Bridge to learn about careers in engineering from a range of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) businesses, educational and training providers.
As well as Tamar Crossings, these included the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) South West, Hoare Lea, Aecom, Babcock International, Ward Williams Associates, City College Plymouth and Cornwall College.
Organised by the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre in partnership with YMCA Plymouth, the event was held on June 21 as part of this year’s International Women in Engineering Day activities. Celebrated around the world on June 23 to honour women in the field of engineering, the day focuses on raising the profile of women who are changing the field of engineering one degree at a time.
Sarah Newberry from YMCA Plymouth said: “YMCA Plymouth conducted a survey with over 1,000 young people who said they were unsure about their career aspirations. This included many young women. We wanted to create an event that would inspire and raise their aspirations and encourage them to think about careers in engineering. “
As well as visiting the learning centre and walking onto the iconic Tamar Bridge, students had the opportunity to tackle a range of practical activities, including wiring plugs, building towers and model bridges, learning about water pressure and plumbing, wiring remote control cars and discovering how the Torpoint ferries work.
They also heard stories from women already working in engineering and other STEM careers. Guest speakers included Samantha Jackman from Boost Innovations, Leah Jarvis, Principal Public Health Engineer at Hoare Lea
Emily Taylor and Lily Abraham, higher level mechanical apprentices from Babcock.
“The response from the young people taking part was fantastic,“ said Sarah. “Being able to talk to global companies about the work they do and listening to young female entrepreneurs explaining about their journeys showed them that careers in engineering today can be very different from the traditional image of hi vis and hard hats.”
Tamar Bridge manager Coral Jonas said: “It was great to have the opportunity to host the Women in STEM event in partnership with YMCA for the second year running. Tamar Crossings is responsible for managing the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry, both of which feature a number of STEM related careers.
“We know that many young people are not aware of the incredible range of jobs available in engineering and other STEM subjects. I am delighted that Alusha and Bethany are now thinking about careers in engineering and hope that the Day has encouraged other young women to follow their example.”
Rachel Barrows from the Plymouth Engineering Skills Centre, part of Cornwall College, also welcomed the opportunity to talk to young people about careers in STEM subjects and engineering.
"There is a real lack of female engineers in the work force and we really need to drive up these numbers,“ she said. “Women can be a great source of skills and we need to bring more females into this sector”.
Andy Smith, from VolkerLaser, agreed: “We have a huge skills shortage in the UK construction industry and we need to encourage the next generation to join this sector. Whilst previously it was harder for women to work in construction, this is changing, providing a fair and inclusive environment for all employees.“
Aurora, a student at All Saints Academy who has always enjoyed engineering, certainly hopes so.
“I came to the event to find out about more options and pathways to careers in STEM” she said. ”By talking with companies such as Babcock I have learnt how women can become more active in STEM and how we can take a more active role in STEM communities.
“This will certainly help me to choose my future career.”