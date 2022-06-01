Take a look inside this week’s Cornish Times, available in the shops now

THE latest issue of the Cornish Times is on sale now and some of the news and features you will find inside include:

- We lead with the historic ‘Mayor Making’ ceremony in Liskeard at which Councillor Simon Cassidy was elected as Mayor for a second year and read his traditional obligation in Cornwall’s own Celtic language, or Kernewek. He talks about what a great honour it is to be chosen again for the role. Other members of the Town Council re-elected included Christina Whitty, who will serve for another year as Deputy Mayor.

- We also have an account and picture from the Mayor Making ceremony in Saltash, where long-held traditions were observed though not entirely without a few hiccups, as our long-time correspondent Audrey Miller reports.

- A Liskeard resident came to the Cornish Times expressing concern at the flimsy barriers guarding a 25ft drop which has been left above the town’s Sungirt Carpark by a vehicle knocking over the top part of a high wall and now Cornwall Housing has pledged to take action to make the wall safer.

- The Merrymeet and Pengover Green Residents Association has provided further evidence for their view that it was largely local people who funded the construction of their soon to be closed and sold-off church building – through an account of the amounts raised that was published at the time of the service of dedication by the Archdeacon of Bodmin in 1905.

- In her latest Westminster column, South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray tells us about hosting the team of Liskeard-based internet provider Wildanet at the Houses of Parliament. She has also discussed new ways of getting the young generation interested in the farming sector with Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, and the improvements needed to the A38 with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and National Highways.

- There have been planning discussions about bringing new life to the Rosedean House doctors’ surgery in the centre of Liskeard. We take a look at what is being proposed and what council planners would like to see.

- In his latest fortnightly column for the Cornish Times, former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh muses on whether the traditional format of school exams such as GCSEs is still relevant for our much-changed world where information is always at our fingertips thanks to modern technology.

- Polperro Primary Academy has held its first art exhibition at a village gallery, with the pupils producing abstract pictures inspired by the works of Matisse and Kandinsky. We have photos showing the colourful results.

- Temporary restrictions put in place at pick-up times outside a Saltash school have proved so effective that plans to make them permanent have now gone out to consultation.

- In this week’s In My View column, Glen Mynott of the South East Cornwall Labour Party discusses how more could be done by Government to end the cost of living crisis.

- We show how a project helping local people in St Ive to respond to climate change and the rising cost of living is starting to bear fruit.

- As well as our regular What’s On round-up, we have a report on how the people of Dobwalls will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In our packed Community page, we have a report by Harrowbarrow and Metherell WI on a visit to the Battling On charity’s Merry Hue Farm near Callington, plus a list of events planned by Liskeard Constitutional Club to mark the Jubilee.

- Read about the petition launched to help Spearmint the Seal, who spent months in and around the Rame Peninsula village of Cawsand but has now become just too fond of people.

- This week’s Cornish Times has an eight-page pull-out on the forthcoming Royal Cornwall Show – including a visit by Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on day two of the show (June 10). We also have a timetable of the main ring events, details of the charities set to benefit this year and a detailed plan of the showground.

- There are four pages of Property in this week’s paper, with sales and rental sectors covered plus a Homes and Gardens feature on improving your barbecue skills in time for the weekend.

- There a six pages of Sport in this week’s Cornish Times, leading with Sports Editor Nigel Walrond’s report on the “frustration, disbelief and dismay” expressed by Saltash Rugby Club over the new league structure after the RFU carried out a reshuffle – after ending last season in ninth place in the 14-team Cornwall and Devon League, the Ashes must now be part of Cornwall One, with a lot of their matches having to played in the west of the county.

We also report that Bodmin Town have confirmed the appointment of Matt Hayden as their first team manager for the new season, have a report on the well-attended awards evening for Plymouth Argyle women, and explain why Saltash United will now have just one women’s team.

We also have East Cornwall Premier League and St Piran League football news, and full pages of pictures from both the Liskeard-Looe RFC Youth Presentation Evening and Torpoint Athletic Football Club’s Presentation Night. Other sports featured this week include Bond Timber Cornwall League Cricket, Point to Point, Sailing, Golf, Bowls and Snooker.

- We also have popular regular features in this week’s paper such as Family Announcements, Court reports, Wordsearch, Puzzles Page, Care, Health and Wellbeing, Recruitment, Motoring and Public Notices.