A RIDER from Talland near Looe has qualified to take part in a prestigious international horse show.
Ellie travelled to Liskeard Show this year with her mother, father and thoroughbred cross Welsh pony, Nia, to ‘have a bit of fun’ in the showing classes.
Ellie and Nia won the class at Liskeard Show which has now qualified them both to take part in the London International Horse Show this month.
At the show, the pair will be taking part in the working show horse class of the ‘rising star’ section organised by the British Horse Association — a section of the show which looks to encourage more people to get into showing by providing qualifying classes at horse shows around the county.
Ellie explained: "Nia is a wonderful easygoing horse, she’s perfect in every way. I am very lucky to have her and I’m also very grateful to her owner Sue, for trusting us with her."