Members of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will perform two exciting concerts in Saltash this March.

A 14-member ensemble from the orchestra will be coming to Saltash Wesley Methodist Church on Thursday, March 7 at 7.30pm.

They will perform a new concert of film-inspired music, journeying from London’s historic West End to the glittering lights of Hollywood.

On Friday, March 8, at 2pm the orchestra’s ‘Teatime Trio’ will host a special dementia-friendly Cake Concert at Saltash Social Club. They will be performing well-known classics for all to enjoy with a piece of cake, a hot drink and good company.

The afternoon is presented by the musicians who will give insights into their instruments and guide the audience through a mixed programme of classical repertoire and special arrangements of popular music from Bach to Joni Mitchell. Tickets include tea and cake.

Visit www.saltarts.org for tickets.