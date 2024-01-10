Members of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will perform two exciting concerts in Saltash this March.
A 14-member ensemble from the orchestra will be coming to Saltash Wesley Methodist Church on Thursday, March 7 at 7.30pm.
On Friday, March 8, at 2pm the orchestra’s ‘Teatime Trio’ will host a special dementia-friendly Cake Concert at Saltash Social Club. They will be performing well-known classics for all to enjoy with a piece of cake, a hot drink and good company.
The afternoon is presented by the musicians who will give insights into their instruments and guide the audience through a mixed programme of classical repertoire and special arrangements of popular music from Bach to Joni Mitchell. Tickets include tea and cake.
Visit www.saltarts.org for tickets.