THE company director for Saltash business WH Bond, has raised the biggest single donation for the Padstow to Rock swim, raising £6,670 for Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end of life charity.
Alison Bond, was among 350 swimmers who took part in the Padstow to Rock Swim on Sunday July 30 in aid of Marie Curie. The event sees participants take to the sea for an open water swim, starting in Padstow and finishing across the water in Rock, where they are rewarded for their efforts with a Cornish pasty, certificate and a t-shirt.
Alison completed the swim, her first time taking part in 30 minutes.
Marie Curie has a variety of services across Cornwall including the Hospice Care at Home Service where Marie Curie nurses and health care assistants bring the nursing, medical and emotional help people need, in the comfort of people’s own homes, whatever the illness.
This service also provides support to the people closest to them, from reassurance and practical information, to letting them take a break. Across Cornwall, the charity also partners with over 50 care homes and care agencies as well as GPs, district nurses and Specialist Clinicians to ensure that anyone who is living with a terminal illness, and deteriorating quickly, can get urgent hospice care at home.
Alison, company director for WH Bond, said: “Despite unfavourable weather conditions, the event was a good challenge and well supported. I am thrilled with the amount of money raised, and a massive thank you everyone for supporting Marie Curie and the event organisers, volunteers and all those involved who made this possible.”
Lynda Thomas, community fundraiser for Marie Curie in Cornwall, met with Alison to receive a cheque for £6,670. She said: “We cannot thank Alison enough for undertaking the Padstow to Rock swim and raising an incredible amount of money for the charity.
“The money raised will help us to continue our vital work, providing care and support to those with any illness they’re likely to die from.
“Padstow to Rock swim is an exciting event in the Marie Curie calendar, and I would encourage anyone that’s thinking about it to get involved and sign up for next year!”