Nearly 350 swimmers took part in a charity challenge in Cornwall to raise money for the country’s leading end-of-life charity.
Some 102 elite and 245 non-elite swimmers braved unseasonal weather to compete the Padstow to Rock swim in aid of Marie Curie.
The event is organised by Peter Tamblin and his committee and is supported by many volunteers, businesses and individuals.
Weather conditions on the day made the one-mile open water swim from Padstow across the estustary to Rock a challenge, but competitors were supported all the way by safety boats and life guards on boards.
All the swimmers made it across, though some needed a little help on the way, and were given a tumultuous welcome by family and friends.
Swim chairman Peter said: “I would like to give my personal thanks to my amazing swim committee, and to all of the additional volunteers who have all stepped up to the mark. And of course to our so supportive sponsors – Mariners Lettings, Sharps Brewery, Rock Rail, The Harbour Hotel, and Barnecutts the Bakers.
“A special thanks must go to the RNLI at Rock, and the Padstow Harbour Authority, without whose help the Swim would not have been possible.
“Also thanks to the many other businesses who continue to support the swim and of course to all of the swimmers.”
The total monies raised to date by the swim for leading end of life charity, Marie Curie, stands at just over £847,000, we can, and will, top the One Million mark next year.