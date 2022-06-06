Surgery plans receive favourable response ( )

PLANS to bring new life to Rosedean House doctors’ surgery in the centre of Liskeard are likely to receive support from the county’s planners.

Pre-application advice was sought from Cornwall Council’s planning department for a proposal relating to the surgery and adjoining land which form part of the wider Cattle Market redevelopment project.

Rosedean House is a 19th century Grade 11 listing building fronting Dean Street.

To the rear of the plot are some small lock-ups which front on to the Cattle Market car park and the Worksheds development which is nearing completion. On the west of the plot is the ATS garage building which is earmarked for redevelopment.

The surgery wants to extend and reconfigure its facilities and demolish some of the adjacent buildings. The floor plans have space set aside for the surgery as well as four flats for key workers. A retail space is also provided on the corner of Dean Street and Fairpark Road and the main entrance to the surgery is proposed to be from Fairpark Road.

Some of the detail of the plans, however, caused planning officers concern, particularly the proposal to put rooflights on the Dean Street roof slope and alternatives were suggested.

The applicants were also asked to clarify which key workers would be eligible for the flats and there was concern that the flats would not provide a great standard of amenity for occupants with no outdoor space, limited floor space and potentially restricted head room due to being located in the roof space.

The need to provide some disabled parking and drop-off spaces close to the entrance of the surgery was mentioned.

The applicants were encouraged to investigate whether disabled parking could be incorporated on the surgery site on the frontage of Fairpark Road or close by in the Cattle Market.

Principal Development Officer, George Shirley concluded: “The principle of providing an extension to the existing doctors’ surgery with retail unit and key worker accommodation is considered to broadly align with the intentions for the Cattle Market contained in NDP policy TC4.

“The criteria of TC4 makes it clear that maintaining and improving pedestrian connectivity through the site is particularly important and that a Historic Impact Assessment should inform and accompany any future application.

“Crucial to a successful application will be the prominent public facing elevations fronting onto Dean Street, Fairpark Road and the Workshed development.

“The historic context of the Conservation Area and impact on the Grade II listed Rosedean House are likely to be the key constraints which should dictate the form and character of development.