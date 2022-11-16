Supportmatch Homeshare service provides lifeline for Par resident
A new service that matches people who need somewhere to live with people who need some support has transformed the life of an 84-year-old woman from Par.
Cornwall Council works in partnership with Supportmatch Homeshare to carefully match people into a living arrangement that works for them both.
David supported his mother onto the service after her husband died a few months ago.
After the death of his father, David’s mother was living alone, but she didn’t need a care and support package. She just needed to have someone around as David had to go back to running his business in Germany.
David found out about the service and now it’s in place he says it’s been a lifeline to him and his mum at such a difficult time: “My mum can dress herself and she can cook so she doesn’t need permanent care. The idea of having someone stay with my mum, to help her with shopping, a few financial things, communicate with me, it was just the perfect situation.”
Cllr Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet member for housing said: “David’s story and how his mother is being helped is great to hear. It’s a very good example of how the service works, supporting two people into a living arrangement that benefits them both.”
Cllr Andy Virr, Cornwall Council cabinet member for adults and public health said: “I can’t stress how important it is that people should be able to stay in their own homes, living as independently as possible for as long as possible.
“This story shows how people can suddenly be left living alone at an older age but don’t need a care package or to live in a care home, just someone to help with a few daily jobs and provide some companionship. This simple and effective idea has proved to be a real lifeline.”
David added: “To be honest this was a lifesaver for me. It was the toughest two months of my life and to know my mum is okay its very, very important to me, she’s a special woman.”
If you or someone you know has a spare room and would like to find out more then please get in touch by emailing [email protected] or call 0203 633 6066.
Please also get in touch if you are looking for accommodation and think this arrangement might suit you.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.