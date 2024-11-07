THE Cornwall Support Group of the UK Sepsis Trust will be getting into the festive spirit nice and early this year with their upcoming Christmas Fayre and Book Sale.
Building on the success of previous events, more than 30 stands covering a great variety of gifts for the Christmas season, will be on show at Liskeard's Eliot Hotel between November 13 to 16.
Opening each day from 10am and running through to 5pm, the charitable event will not only help raise vital funds to combat the threat of Sepsis, but at the same time raise aware of the potentially deadly condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection.
Sepsis is not in decline within the UK with around 48,000 deaths a year - and even more reported cases of life changing disabilities including amputations.
If suspected early, many cases can be avoided but this does depend on recognition of the symptoms by doctors and the public.
Those interested in attending the upcoming event should note that admission is free, as well as free parking, and refreshments will be available throughout the three days.
To find out more about UK Sepsis Trust, visit the website at: www.sepsistrust.org