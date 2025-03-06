A SUPPORT organisation for families with children where a parent or carer is facing terminal illness is hosting a free information session to provide guidance on wills, power of attorney and insurance.
The Gunners Kids CIC event aims to equip families in Cornwall with the knowledge they need to ensure they have the necessary legal documents in place for end-of-life planning, as well as helping to identify potential insurance options.
The session, which is taking place on Sunday, March 23, at St Blazey Children’s Centre, will give families the opportunity to ask questions and receive expert advice.
Children will be able to take part in a free karate session in an adjacent room.