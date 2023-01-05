The houses across Cornwall provide a “safe place for a person to land, and time to reset,” says Mike. When a person moves into a St Petrocs house it’s for a maximum of two years, but it’s not just a roof over their head: the charity provides continual support through and after the stay. The end goal is always that a person moves on into independent accommodation. Support takes the shape of helping a person gain financial and other life skills, counselling, and the reassurance of having one of the accommodation officers on-call 24 hours. St Petrocs also runs a vocational development programme to build employment skills, as well as being able to put people in touch with a host of other agencies that can help.