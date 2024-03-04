New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pranzo at Cornwall Council, Chy Trevail, Beacon Technology Park, Bodmin; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: New Delhi Indian Palace & Ricardos Pizza House at 1a Taroveor Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Caraways Cafe at 14 Polmorla Walk, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: Main Hospital Kitchen (Basement) at Main Hospital Kitchen, Falmouth And District Hospital And Health Centre, Trescobeas Road, Falmouth; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: Saturday Cafe at 2 The Green, Menheniot, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Porthminster Cafe at Porthminster Beach Services, Porthminster, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Crafted Coffee at St Eia House, Market Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Porthmeor Beach Cafe at Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Smugglers Den at Smugglers Cove, 10 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Tehidy Woods Cafe at Tehidy Park Cafe And Visitor Centre, Tehidy Park, Tehidy, Camborne; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Eastern Paradise at 28 Beach Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 25
• Rated 4: Chubbeez Cafe And Mobile Events at Gap Tool And Plant Hire, The Old Coal Yard, Roche, St Austell; rated on February 9
• Rated 3: Wroes Cafe at 13 Belle Vue, Bude, Cornwall; rated on February 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at Bolitho Road, Heamoor, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Beefeater Carnon Inn at Carnon Inn, Forth Coth, Carnon Downs, Truro; rated on February 27
• Rated 4: The Carew Arms at Antony Hill, Antony, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on February 9
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Deano's Kebab House at Deanos Kebab, 62 Trelowarren Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Seaview Fish Bar at Sea View Fish And Chip Shop, 33 Adelaide Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Peckish Fish And Chips at 8 Victoria Road, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on February 27