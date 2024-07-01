CARNIVAL week unfolded in the sunshine as Liskeard Lions put on a programme of traditional and new events.
Children enjoyed a ‘Pavement Artists’ competition under the shade of the new market canopy and the week continued with bingo and quiz evenings.
A Carnival Fun Day on Saturday included stalls and a produce market alongside, with Scouts running go-kart time trials for youngsters.
New for this year was a ball run on ‘Wildanet Hill’ at Westbourne and lots of balls were sold, said Lisa, with the winner set to enjoy a St Austell Brewery tour and £40 meal voucher thrown in.
“Carnival week was slightly different this year as we held it in the Workshed area of the Cattle Market,” said incoming Lions president Lisa.
“It was lovely to see so many people out to support us to see the carnival procession. Anyone wishing to help volunteer, please feel free to contact us via the Facebook page or look out for us at St Matthew’s Fair.”
On Saturday evening a convoy of decorated vehicles made its way from Rapsons car park up to the town centre.
Mayor Cllr Christina Whitty said that the town was out in full strength to wave and clap as the floats and tractors went through.
“My fellow judges and I had the difficult task of picking winners in the different categories due to the extremely high standard of entrants,” she said. “Thank you Liskeard for your support, and a huge thank you to the Lions who once again did the town proud.”