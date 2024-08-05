The Lion’s Club of Looe held a week of carnival fun which didn’t disappoint with the sun shining on the town for this annual event.
The 100-year tradition of the Looe furry dance made its way from West to East Looe on Monday evening with music provided by the St Pinnock & Liskeard Silver bands.
Tuesday’s summer run for adults and children alike kept participants on their toes as they completed the multi-terrain run. Saltash Tamar Trotters picked up three of the top prizes including Team Challenger Winners while first Looe runners back prizes went to Dale Staff and Jo Robinson of the Looe Pioneers.
The grand procession on the Saturday was the main event led by this year’s carnival royalty in the Looe land train. First place in the carnival judging was awarded to the Looe racing grannies, with Sheila’s School of Dancing awarded the Maddever Cup for best performance for Princess of the Moors.