THIS year’s Saltash May Fair was blessed with sunny weather as hundreds of visitors came to enjoy the entertainment on offer.
There were traders’ stalls, live music, bouncy castles, a fun run and much more for all to enjoy.
A huge number of local residents enjoying the day with thanks to Saltash Town Council and the May Fair committee.
There was musical performances from artists including Livewire Youth Music, GraceNotes Accapella, Rock Choir Cornwall and even an Abba Reunion Tribute show.
Avid runners even took part in a half marathon and a 5k.