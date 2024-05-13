THE sun shone for MayFest in Callington on Saturday, May 11, with the streets thronged with people for the traditional parade through the town.
Many local groups were represented and a great deal of creativity went into the costumes and puppets carried aloft. There was Flamenco dancing and Morris dancing by the Wreckers Border Morris, as well as music from the Lanson Oompah Band.
Town crier Tony Stentiford was at the start in full regalia along with his daughter Alice Stentiford and her daughter Beatrix, two and a half, also in her scaled down town crier’s costume.
As the sun shone warm and strong for the first time in weeks, Tony was upbeat.
“It is going to be a good day, we are going to make it a good day,” he said. “We have got thousands of people and there is lots going on. It is heaving.”
Also there on the day was town crier Rob Tremain and his wife Pat, from up the road in Launceston. Mr Tremain is also a bard of Gorseth Kernow (Cornish Gorsedd), which will be meeting in Callington in September. And Calstock was represented too, with the parish crier of Calstock Hilary Fairhurst joining the other town criers at the start.
Preparing to walk in the noonday procession were the youngsters from the Vocal Footprint drama and singing group in their summery hats and dresses. They had been rehearsing for weeks for their performance in the town hall. Following the procession, there was dancing in the streets and entertainment throughout the day.