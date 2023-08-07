On the first Sunday of the month (August 6), Mt Edgecumbe Estate hosted an American classic car rally and summer fair.
Cars and visitors from all over the country arrived in their hundreds to put on a show and help raise money for Cornwall Hospice Care.
The show was opened by Lady Mt Edgecumbe who gave a short speech to everyone who came to visit.
At the show there really was something for everyone from food stalls, refreshment bars, ice cream vans and bouncy castles.
Visitors even had a chance to take a ride on one of the miniature steam and electric trains travelling around the estate.
A spokesperson added: “As with every event the hard working volunteers that gave up their time deserve a big pat on the back, well done to all.”