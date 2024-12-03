THE local landscape at Notter Bridge, near Saltash, has been enhanced this week thanks to the help of SUEZ, a leading global provider of environmental solutions.
In celebration of National Tree Planting Week, SUEZ employees rolled up their sleeves to contribute to a greener future by volunteering to plant a number of trees.
The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.
Working alongside representatives from the Forest for Cornwall team, the 13 volunteers spent the day planting native trees species to enhance biodiversity, improve air quality and support local ecosystems.
Forest for Cornwall supports residents, businesses and communities across the county to plant woodlands, orchards, hedgerows, parks and gardens, all of which are aimed at helping tackle the climate and ecological emergencies by planting the right trees in the right place for the right purpose.
Alex Forrester, project officer from Forest for Cornwall, said: “We were delighted to have SUEZ work with us on this initiative. Support from organisations is invaluable in our ongoing efforts to increase biodiversity and support our local ecosystems.
“Volunteers really help to make a difference and we’d encourage more people to get involved in activities like this which help us to sustain our environment for future generations.”
Martine Hill, sustainability champion at SUEZ, added: “It’s been a great day and aligns closely with SUEZ’s sustainability goals and its commitment to taking steps to address environmental concerns.”
SUEZ recycling and recover UK employs more than 6,200 people, operating across hundreds of sites, and handles approximately 11-million tonnes of waste materials every year — a significant proportion of the UK’s total waste.
Through collection, treatment, recycling and logistics operations, it serves more than 30,000 business customers and millions of householders throughout the country.