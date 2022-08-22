Successful summer for students following tough two years
Liskeard School & Community College students are pictured receiving their results alongside their proud parents and teachers
ALL at Liskeard School & Commnuity College have congratulated their Sixth Form students on their amazing successes this summer and for making it through an incredibly tough two years.
Having not been able to sit GCSEs in 2020, this summer’s exams were the first external assessments they have taken. It’s a tremendous achievement, and the school is very proud of each and every one of them.
Nicky Hubartt, Head of Liskeard’s Sixth Form College, said: “It has been a challenging year for our Y13s, sitting formal exams for the very first time, having missed out in Year 11 due to Covid. However, they have really impressed me with their courage and resilience. They have pushed themselves and worked extremely hard to achieve their results.
“I am delighted with how well they have done and I wish them every success for the future. A huge thank you goes to the sixth form team and all the teachers who have supported and encouraged the students throughout these last two years. It has been a fantastic team effort from everyone.”
Many of the Sixth Form students are moving on to higher education with the vast majority gaining a place at their first choice university. Others are starting apprenticeships, having a gap year or have secured employment. The school wishes them well on their chosen paths and hope they all keep in touch to let teachers and staff know how they are getting on.
Alex Lingard, headteacher, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the students for their resilience and hard work during what has been a very difficult time for them over the last few years. Everyone at Team Liskeard is proud of them all.
“I wish them the best for their next stage in life, whether it be at university, starting an apprenticeship or in employment. I would like to thank our fabulous staff for all their great teaching and our fabulous parents and carers for their support.”
A special mention went to the following students for their outstanding results.
Jake Stallard achieved A*AAA and will be attending Exeter University to read Ancient History.
Oliver Dennison, AAA, will join Plymouth University to read history .
Will Birch, A*ABB, will also be reading history at Cardiff University.
Molly Burchell gained AABC and will study biological sciences at Exeter University, while Annika German, ABBB, will take on biochemistry at Sussex University, and Polina McGlone, AABC, will be attending Exeter University to study neuroscience.
Guy Schooling gained A*BC and plans to join the Armed Services, while George Rowe. ABB, is joining the Marines and Chloe Hawke, ABC, is planning on taking a gap year.
