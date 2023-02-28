By Leela Humphreys
There was an old woman who lived in a shoe, she had so many children she didn’t know what to do…..
How could it be possible to pull off a 2.5 hour pantomime with so little to work on? Well hats off to CAMP Theatre’s latest production staged in Menheniot. The audience were royally entertained by this ambitious production directed by Penny Prisk.
The tale follows the traditional theme of good versus evil. Beginning in Tumbledown, a sleepy village in Entertania, where the avaricious local squire, Sir Hugo Hepatitis, is plotting to evict Dame Dallymore and her orphans. On his side he has the help of the wicked witch, Culumnia and his two bailiffs, Wrack and Ruin. Catastrophe strikes with the annihilation of the orphanage by a giant’s boot, but Mother Goose turns the boot into a wonderful new home with her magic wooden spoon. All seems well until the giant returns to reclaim his boot, inadvertently carrying off Princess Marigold to Giant Land. A rescue party led by Caradon, Dame Dallymore’s son and Marigold’s suitor, is despatched. There are many adventures along the way but as with all pantomimes all’s well that ends well. Prince Marigold is found, romances blossom, Dame Dallymore gets her man [finally] and peace and happiness reign again in Entertania.
Dee Adsett, as Dame Diptheria Dallymore is a tour de force, a natural panto dame and ad libber. She is ably supported by a strong cast. Steve Jefferies’s portrayal of the bumbling Old King Cole is impeccable and Chris James puts in a wonderful energetic performance as the hapless court jester, Giggles. Tricia Conbeer is resplendent as the wicked witch in her cat suit and mastered the cackle to perfection. Simon’s Hill squire is convincing and dastardly as Sir Hugo, and Tony Ball and Tony Bailey put in cameo performances as his side kicks. Lauren Crabb, cast as Princess Marigold is charming and performs two excellent duets with Katy Lewis -Tuxford’s Caradon who has a very good voice. In particular their rendition of Sweet Home Entertania, got the audience going. Angela Dechicha is positively radiant as Mother Goose and Mike Conbeer plays his part well as the amiable shoe -maker, Taphouse.
The chorus led by Boy Blue played by Delia Welch and Kaitlin Williams cast as Bo Peep, were excellent. They had a mammoth task of not only performing the numerous dances, skilfully choreographed by Sally Daulton, but also learning all the songs. They succeeded in carrying out both with great enthusiasm.
There were many highlights of this show, but one in particular, stands out. Steve Lobb, Musical Director, had ingeniously rewritten no less than thirteen well know hit songs to accompany the script. The music was played by the very talented CAMP band comprising himself, Pete Crabb, Pete Delbridge and Doug Robertson.
Full credit to Penny Prisk for directing this production with such energy, but she could not have done it without her excellent Production Team. Acknowledgement must go to the managers, the lighting and sound team, set designers, stage crew, set decorators and the wardrobe department who created some fabulous costumes. Thanks also to the Front of House and Refreshment volunteers who all contributed to make this a very enjoyable evening. Well done one and all.