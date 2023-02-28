The tale follows the traditional theme of good versus evil. Beginning in Tumbledown, a sleepy village in Entertania, where the avaricious local squire, Sir Hugo Hepatitis, is plotting to evict Dame Dallymore and her orphans. On his side he has the help of the wicked witch, Culumnia and his two bailiffs, Wrack and Ruin. Catastrophe strikes with the annihilation of the orphanage by a giant’s boot, but Mother Goose turns the boot into a wonderful new home with her magic wooden spoon. All seems well until the giant returns to reclaim his boot, inadvertently carrying off Princess Marigold to Giant Land. A rescue party led by Caradon, Dame Dallymore’s son and Marigold’s suitor, is despatched. There are many adventures along the way but as with all pantomimes all’s well that ends well. Prince Marigold is found, romances blossom, Dame Dallymore gets her man [finally] and peace and happiness reign again in Entertania.