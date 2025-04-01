ST AUSTELL Brewery has claimed the prestigious ‘Best Brewing Pub Company’ title at the Publican Awards, often hailed as the pub industry’s ‘Oscars’.
The 2025 win for the independent and family-owned 174-year-old brewery follows its recognition 12 months ago as ‘Best Accommodation Operator’ for its 45-strong managed pub estate across the South West.
The Brewery was also a finalist for two other awards on the night: Best New Site for Pier House and Beer House, its managed houses in Charlestown, as well as Best Managed Pub Company (2-50 sites).
St Austell Brewery, which operates two breweries – one at their headquarters in St Austell and the other in Bath – not only produces award-winning beers, but also owns over 120 tenanted and leased pubs across the South West.
Andrew Turner, Chief Operating Officer at St Austell Brewery, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious industry award which is a testament to the hard work, talent, and dedication of our entire team. This award really does encapsulate everything that is great about what we do at St Austell Brewery – brewing & selling fantastic beers, running beautiful pubs, having meaningful partnerships and being a leading employer in the South West.
“However, we recognise that this achievement comes at a difficult time, as we navigate proposed organisational changes due to the significant increase in the cost of doing business from April this year.
“Our top priority remains supporting our people through this period while continuing to deliver the excellence that has earned us this recognition. As we move forward, we will do so with transparency, care, and a steadfast focus on our people.”
The annual Publican Awards – organised by trade publication, the Morning Advertiser – sees leading figures from some of the biggest and best pub companies in Britain gather to celebrate excellence throughout the sector.