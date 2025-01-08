THE stunning Cornish scenery has featured in a popular new television series.
Playing Nice, which tells the tale of two couples who discover their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up, was filmed at Mawgan Porth, Park Head, Watergate Bay, Porthcothan, St Ives, Mevagissey, Penzance and Bodmin.
The couple’s face a horrifying dilemma of do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child?
The four-part psychological thriller, which was screened on ITV, stars James Norton (Pete), Niamh Algar (Maddie), James McArdle (Miles) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Lucy). The tense drama was based on the book of the same name by JP Delaney.
Television critics noted the series stood out for its “stunning scenery”.
A property at Mawgan Porth is the home of Miles and Lucy in the series. The actors also learnt to surf with King Surf School based at Mawgan Porth for the series.
Zacry’s at Watergate Bay features as Maddie’s restaurant in the series.
The landscape around Minions on Bodmin Moor was the backdrop for a scene when Miles visits his native Scotland.
A scene featuring Pete and toddler Theo was filmed in Mevagissey. Beach scenes were also filmed at Porthcothan.
The hospital scenes were filmed at Truro & Penwith College’s STEM & Health Skills Centre in Bodmin.
A Jubilee Pool spokesperson said: “We were so excited when the production team reached out to us to shoot part of the drama at Jubilee Pool, especially with stars like James Norton and Niamh Algar.
“It was a fun day at the pool, even if the weather was a bit gloomy.”