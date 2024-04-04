A NEW study has revealed that Cornwall’s firefighters have the second slowest response times in the UK.
A recent study has analysed data from the Home Office to find the total firefighter response times in each area of the UK for the quarter ending in September 2023.
Following research, it was found that Cornwall ranked as the second slowest area across the whole country.
With a total response time of 12 minutes and 28 seconds Cornwall’s crews ranked some five minutes and 35 seconds slower than the fastest response times in Tyne and Wear.
Less than two minutes ahead of Cornwall’s teams was Devon and Somerset with a response time of 10 minutes and 44 second.
However, despite having the second lowest response time, Cornwall did have the second highest crew turnout time for road vehicle fires, a total of three minutes and six seconds.
Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for researchers and personal injury experts Claims.co.uk said: “It’s fascinating to see which areas of the UK have the fastest firefighter response times, as it’s certainly reassuring for residents to know that they’ll receive help quickly in an emergency. “