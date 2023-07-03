An annual event dedicated to celebrating STEM learning, took place at Predannack Airfield near Mullion, leaving participants and spectators electrified with excitement.
Greenpower, which brought together dozens of schools and hundreds of enthusiastic pupils, was a resounding success, showcasing the talent and innovation of young minds in the field of electric car racing.
As one of the main supporters of the event, we are absolutely thrilled to see the passion and talent displayed at Greenpower,” said John Evans, Principal and CE of The Cornwall College Group (TCCG).
The day was filled with friendly rivalry, healthy competition and an electric atmosphere that made it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.
Teams of talented students from various schools across the country showcased their skills, creativity and perseverance as they pushed their electric cars to the limits.
With a combination of innovative thinking, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the students demonstrated their techniques, making the Greenpower racing event a unique platform for them to unleash their potential.
The Greenpower racing event not only encouraged students to engage in hands-on STEM activities but also fostered teamwork, problem-solving and critical thinking.
“We are delighted to have had so many incredible businesses and organisations support this year’s Greenpower racing event, including The Cornwall College Group,” commented Vanessa Gutowski-Smith, Events Team Lead for Greenpower. “Their encouragement has been instrumental in making this event such a resounding success,” she added.
TCCG would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to all the schools who participated in the Greenpower racing event, demonstrating their passion, determination, and commitment to the challenge.