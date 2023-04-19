Students developed their skills in detail, colour mixing and composition, with ellipses - the top of a cup - being particularly tricky to achieve well. However, the students rose to the challenge, producing stunning finished pieces that exceeded expectations. Duncan and Jess were so impressed with the work that they discussed the potential to present the pieces and ensure that they were celebrated. Four pieces have been chosen to appear on the side of a Cornish Tea box, with a run of 2,000, and a further four will be chosen in the autumn.