Run annually the ARTiculation Prize is a public speaking competition on the arts for students aged 16 to 19.
Commenting after the competition, the adjudicator Dinu Li was impressed by Lily’s excellent research skills and very good contextual analysis, and Ruth for her thought-provoking presentation not including an image, making it all the more powerful.
A spokesperson from Liskeard School & Community College said: “This is now the third time in four years the Liskeard School & Community College students have won the regional finals.
“Ruth will now progress to the Grand Final at the National Gallery, London on March 28 representing the Southwest of England — an amazing achievement.
“Hoping this is the year the win comes home; we wish Ruth the very best and are very proud of all our students who have taken part in, yet another passionate arts competition supported by the brilliant Mrs Schooling.”