Student leavers mark farewell in real style
PICTURES courtesy of Callywith College
CALLYWITH College student leavers celebrated completing their time at college in style at their 2022 Leavers Prom at the Royal Cornwall Pavilion Centre, Wadebridge.
More than 150 students attended the event to wish a fond farewell to their lecturers and to celebrate completing their final exams and their experiences over the past two years at the Ofsted Outstanding College in Bodmin.
Callywith student leaver Kirsten Warburton said: “The prom was a perfect summary of my two years at Callywith and provided an excellent opportunity to say goodbye to the lecturers that had helped and made this part of my journey so fun. Choosing Callywith was the best option and has provided me with many lessons and friends that will stay with me forever.”
Callywith Principal Dr Jon Grey, who attended the event along with teaching and support staff from the College, added: “It was fantastic to see students having so much fun with their classmates and for lecturers and staff to be able to give them a proper goodbye send off.
“It was great to be able to give this cohort, who had a difficult time through COVID, the send-off they truly deserve. We are incredibly proud of them all and wish them the best of luck in their exciting futures ahead of them.”
Parents of some of the students attending the prom took to social media to thank staff, with one saying: “Thank you for arranging it. Your idea of recycling prom dresses was excellent. Keep up the good work, you have been a brilliant and supportive college over the past two years.”
Another of the comments said: “It was lovely that they got the chance to do something like this having missed out previously due to COVID 19. My son said he had an amazing time.”
The 2022 Callywith leavers will receive their results for their final exams next month.
The College will hold its next Open Event on Saturday, November 12, 10am-3pm.
